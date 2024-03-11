Mission Divyastra: India successfully test fires Agni-5 missile

English | اردو و
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the development of “Mission Divyastra” — an indigenously developed weapons system that bolsters the country’s geopolitical position. The Agni-5 missile, developed by DRDO, took its first flight today.  

The new weapon system has Multiple Independently targeted re-entry vehicles (MIRV) technology, which ensures that a single missile can deploy multiple warheads at different locations. With this technology, India joins a select group of nations.

The system is equipped with indigenous Avionics systems and high-accuracy sensor packages, which ensure that the re-entry vehicles reach the target points within the desired accuracy.

The Agni-5 missile, an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) with a range of 5,500 to 5,800 kilometers, marks a pivotal enhancement in India’s strategic defense arsenal.

This development is particularly significant as it aims to bolster India’s nuclear deterrence, especially against potential threats from the eastern frontiers.

