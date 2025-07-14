Missing Student Found Dead in Yamuna; Suicide Note Recovered

New Delhi: The body of 19-year-old Sneha Debnath, a Delhi University student who had been missing for six days, was recovered from the Yamuna River near Geeta Colony flyover, the Delhi Police confirmed on Sunday. A resident of Tripura, Sneha had last been seen on July 7 after taking a cab to north Delhi’s Signature Bridge.

Her family had launched a desperate search after she stopped responding to calls and messages. According to investigators, Sneha left behind a handwritten note indicating her intention to die by suicide. Police sources said the note suggested her emotional distress stemmed from family-related issues, not academics.

Through technical surveillance, authorities traced her last known location to Signature Bridge. The cab driver who dropped her at the site confirmed the timeline, while some eyewitnesses reported seeing a girl standing alone on the bridge before she disappeared.

A massive search operation was carried out by the police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), covering areas from Nigam Bodh Ghat to Noida. Her body was eventually found around 10 km downstream from the bridge.

Police said Sneha had sent emotionally charged emails and messages to her close friends in the early hours of July 7. Her friends confirmed she had been emotionally disturbed for months.

Concerns have also been raised by Sneha’s family and friends about the lack of functioning surveillance systems at Signature Bridge. They allege that no CCTV cameras were operational in the area at the time of her disappearance.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.