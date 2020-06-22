Missing PhD scholar: Family appeals police, admin to trace him out

Family members and the relatives of Hilal Ahmad Dar, a Srinagar youth, who went missing during trekking in Ganderbal on June 13, staged a peaceful protest on Monday and appealed to all the security agencies and Lieutenant Governor administration to help them trace their son.

Hilal was pursuing PhD at Kashmir University. On Sunday, in the backdrop of the Srinagar encounter, social media was abuzz with reports that Hilal was the one among the three slain militants. Such reports, however, turned out to be false after the slain militants were identified.