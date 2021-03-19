Monitor News Bureau·
Missing KU student traced, varsity authorities appreciate police’s role

Srinagar: A post graduate student of University of Kashmir who was reported to be missing has been traced from Jammu, the varsity said on Friday.

In an official statement, the University administration said “it places on record its appreciation to the local police, especially SP Hazratbal, SDPO Hazratbal and SHO Nigeen police station, for their efforts in tracing the missing student within 24 hours”.

 

The University was, with a sense of deep concern, in constant contact with the police officials to help trace the missing student, the statement added.

