Missing for a week, two Doda youth found in Srinagar: J&K Police

Srinagar: Two youth of Doda who were missing for a week have been traced in Srinagar by J&K police.

A police spokesperson said that Srinagar police upon receiving an information from Doda Police that two young boys Bilal Ahmed Mir son of Nazir Ahmed Mir resident of Dalori Sonoo Gandoh Doda and Shezan Ahmed Mir son of Mohammad Abass Mir son of Kota Gandoh Doda were missing from Bhaderwah since March 14, 2021 and might have travelled towards Srinagar.

“On receipt of this information, the investigation was started and further details were collected from concerned Police Station. Officers taking assistance of the modern scientific aids and technical analysis of the information lead to track their location successfully from Nehrupark in Srinagar,” the spokesperson said.

“After completing legal formalities at respective Police Station, both the boys have been handed over to Doda Police. Families of both the boys have appreciated the role of Police and conveyed their thanks to Srinagar Police,” he added.