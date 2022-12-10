Srinagar: A Kashmiri student, who went missing from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), was traced at Sopore railway station on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A student of AMU City School,

Masroor Abbas Mir of Bohripora, Sopore, was missing since December 8.

Police have informed his family members.

Earlier J&K Students Association took up the matter with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s Office and requested them to look into the matter.

National Convenor of Association, Nasir Khuehami informed Chief Ministers’ Media Advisor Mrityunjay Kumar about Masroor Abbas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Masroor had withdrawn Rs 5000 from an ATM before he went missing. The missing report was filed at Civil Line Police Station area. The last location of the missing student was found at Aligarh Railway Station, said Umar Jamal Spokesperson of Association.