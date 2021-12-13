It took 21 years for India to win Miss Universe title again.

Chandigarh-based model and actress Harnaaz Sandhu recreated the magic of Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta and won the title in Eliat, Israel.

A model and actress, Harnaaz was crowned Miss Universe India 2021 in October. Harnaaz started her beauty pageant journey with Times Fresh Face back in 2017. The 21-year-old diva is currently pursuing her Master’s degree in Public Administration. She holds multiple pageant titles like Femina Miss India Punjab 2019, as well. She has also starred in many Punjabi films.

She edged out contestants Paraguay and South Africa to claim the crown. Sandhu was presented the crown by Andrea Meza, former Miss Universe 2020 from Mexico at the event which was live-streamed globally.

As part of the top three round, the contestants were asked, “What advice would you give to young women watching on how to deal with the pressures they face today?”

Harnaaz replied: “The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing is to believe in themselves. To know that you are unique makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let’s talk about more important things that are happening worldwide. Come out, speak for yourself, because you are the leader of your life. You are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that is why I am standing here today.”

In the top 5, she was asked “Many people think climate change is a hoax, what you would do to convince them otherwise?”



Harnaaz impressed all when she said, “My heart breaks to see how nature is going through a lot of problems, and it is all due to our irresponsible behavior. I totally feel that this is the time to take action and talk less. Because our reach and action could save or kill nature. Preventing and protecting is better than repent and repair and this is what I am trying to convince you guys today.”

So far, India has won the coveted crown twice with Sushmita Sen bagging the title in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.