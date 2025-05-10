Misri blasts Pak for `deranged fantasy’

New Delhi, May 9: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Friday maintained that Pakistan was spreading misinformation and was blaming India for attacks on religious places.

” You would recall that yesterday I shared with you an incident related to the attack on a Gurdwara in Poonch. Instead of owning up to these attacks, Pakistan made the preposterous and outrageous claim that it was the Indian Armed Forces and the Indian Air Force that were targeting cities like Amritsar and trying to blame Pakistan,” he said.

He said this is nothing but a desperate attempt by Pakistan to disown its acts of aggression. “But it is also true to type in its effort to deceive and mislead the world. It will not succeed. The Gurdwara in Poonch in particular was attacked by Pakistan, and some local members of the Sikh community, including the Ragi of the Gurdwara, lost their lives in this incident, as I shared yesterday,” he added.

“In addition, that we would attack our cities is the kind of deranged fantasy that only the Pakistani State can come up with. Perhaps they do it because they are well-versed in such action, as their history would show,” the Foreign Secretary added.

“The last point I wanted to make this evening is again this disinformation that is coming from Pakistan about India targeting the Nankana Sahib Gurdwara through a drone attack. This is again yet another blatant lie, and part of Pakistan’s disinformation campaign. As we saw in the Pahalgam attack, Pakistan is again trying desperately to impart a communal hue to the situation to create discord. Again, we are not surprised. India’s steadfast unity in itself is a challenge to Pakistan,” he said.

Misri also informed that the services of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor have been suspended till further directions.

“I think you are all aware of the situation along the entire India-Pakistan border, and the areas from the Line of Control. Given the existing security scenario, the services of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor have been suspended till further directions. We will update you as and when there is a change in the situation,” he said.