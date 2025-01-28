SRINAGAR, JANUARY 28: Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir, Dr. Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq, today visited the revered Dargah of Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya in New Delhi, where he offered Fatiha (prayers) at the shrine of the great Sufi saint. The Mirwaiz was warmly received by the Sajada Nasheen and Incharge of the Dargah, Syed Anis Nizami, and others who extended their warm hospitality.

Later, the Mirwaiz called on the Ameer of the Tableegi Jamaat, Moulana Saad Syed Kandhlavi, at their Markaz in Bengla Wali Masjid.

He commended the Tableegi Jamaat for their tireless efforts in promoting dawah (Islamic outreach) and islah (reformation) within the Muslim Ummah.

The discussions highlighted the shared mission of strengthening faith and spirituality among Muslims through propagation of Islamic teachings.