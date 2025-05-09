Mirwaiz urges India, Pakistan to de-escalate tensions 

SRINAGAR, MAY 09: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq today expressed deep anguish over the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC), stating that people on both sides of Kashmir are suffering immensely due to the continued hostility between the two nations.

He called on both countries to urgently de-escalate tensions and avoid pursuing what he described as a dangerous and destructive path.

In a post on X, Mirwaiz wrote: “As the threat of war intensifies and the loss of precious lives continues, deep sorrow and anxiety grips our hearts. Unfortunately, whenever tensions rise between India and Pakistan, the brunt which follows is primarily borne by the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Across the LoC, people are suffering immense hardships, as the loss of their lives, shelter, and livelihood is seen only as collateral damage.”

“I urge both the countries to urgently de-escalate and not to tread on this dangerous path, which can only lead to destruction,” he added.

Mirwaiz also stated that he was not allowed by the authorities to deliver the Friday sermon at the historic Jama Masjid today. Reflecting on this, he said, “Though not allowed by authorities to go to Jama Masjid today, I join in spirit with every soul praying for Aman-o-Amaan. Let today’s Juma be a moment of collective duaa—asking Allah to protect us, avert further bloodshed, and guide us toward peace and wisdom.”