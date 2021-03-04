Mirwaiz Umar Farooq released from house detention

Srinagar: After almost 20 months, Chairman Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has been released from the house detention and is free to carry out his religious duties, sources said Thursday.

Mirwaiz has been released from house detention after a gap of almost 20 months.

Sources said that Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz is free from house detention and he can move out and go anywhere he wishes to. However, sources close to Mirwaiz said that mobile police vehicles continue to remain deployed outside the main entrance gate of Mirwaiz’s Nigeen residence.

Mirwaiz was placed under house detention on August 4, 2019 a day before the Government of India announced scrapping of article 370 and sliced the erstwhile state into two Union Territories (UTs)—Ladakh and J&K.

Mirwaiz’s release assumes significance given the fact that India and Pakistan recently agreed to honour the ceasefire pact as guns have fallen silent on the LoC across J&K with border residents welcoming the move. Political analysts have already opined that India and Pakistan may further move ahead and take some concrete confidence building measures (CBMs) in the months to come. “There is every likelihood that the fresh CBMs may include release of more political leaders who are serving detention but not those facing serious offences/charges,” a source said.

Sources said that Mirwaiz will address Friday congregational gathering at historic Jamia Masjid tomorrow after 82 weeks. (KNO)