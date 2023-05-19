There are reports that four children who were involved in a plane crash in the Colombian jungle have been located after more than two weeks in the forests of the Caqueta province.

Four children who were missing for more than two weeks after the plane they were traveling in crashed in a jungle in Colombia were found alive on Wednesday, May 17. The children, aged 13, 9, 4, and 11 months, were found in thick jungle in Caqueta province, local media reported.

The plane, a Cessna 206, was carrying seven people on a route between Araracuara and San Jose del Guaviare, and went missing on May 1. Colombia’s military said the two pilots of the plane and the children’s mother were found dead on May 16. Footage and images released by the Colombian Military Forces shows the downed aircraft, soldiers searching for the children with canines, as well as traces left behind by the children, such as a bottle and fruit peels.

On Wednesday, the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro announced the news that the children, missing since 1 May, were found alive. Though the president has since backtracked on these comments, saying that the news of the children was unconfirmed.