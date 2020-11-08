Mir met me today, Congress is with PAGD and poll alliance: Farooq

Srinagar: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said that Congress is with Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) and will be part of the group in the upcoming district development council (DDC) polls.

“Congress President Ghulam Ahmad Mir came to meet me today. He told me that they are with Gupkar declaration and will fight elections unitedly,” he told news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) over the phone.

The seven—party alliance on Saturday decided to contest the upcoming DDC elections unitedly to take on BJP.