Mir flies to Delhi as Congress leadership mulls action against Azad loyalists

Congress leadership have summoned party’s J&K chief GA Mir to New Delhi on Tuesday after the loyalists of Ghulam Nabi Azad recently spoke against the party publicly in Jammu.

According to reports, the Congress leadership is likely to discuss action against the Azad loyalists.

The loyalists of Azad, former leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, have now stopped discharging their allotted responsibilities, News18 reported.

This, the report added, was brought to notice of party high command by GA Mir and a meeting was fixed to discuss the issue.

Early this month, Azad praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “not hiding his true self”, leading to a ‘Congress versus Congress’ situation in J&K with both pro-and anti-Azad protests by party cadre.

Led by Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary Shahnawaz Choudhary, the Congress workers raised slogans, burnt Azad’s effigy in protest and demanded action against the senior party leader.

His statement, they said, was aimed at “weakening the party in Jammu and Kashmir”.

“Had he been so concerned about the party, he should have come to the Union Territory to campaign for Congress candidates during the recently held District Development Council elections,” Shahnawaz was quoted as saying.