Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday ordered the transfer and posting of five IPS officers.

B. Srinivas, Director General of Police, Prisons, J&K, holding additional charge of Director, Fire & Emergency Services, has been transferred and posted as Commandant General, HG/CD & SDRF, vice H. K. Lohia.

“The post of Commandant General, HG/CD &SDRF, J&K, is declared to be equivalent in the rank and status to that of DGP, till held by the officer,” the order said.

HK. Lohia, ADGP, Commandant General, HG/CD & SDRF, has been transferred and posted as Director General, Prisons, vice B. Srinivas.

Garib Dass,), IGP (Hqrs) PHQ, upon his promotion as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), has been transferred and posted as Commissioner, Civil-Military Liaison, Home Department, against an available vacancy.

Post of Commissioner, Civil-Military Liaison has been declared to be equivalent in the rank and status to that of ADGP, till held by the officer. He shall be headquartered at PHQ, Jammu.

Alok Kumar, IGP (CIV), PHQ, upon his promotion as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), has transferred and posted as Director, Fire & Emergency Services, against an available vacancy.

The post of Director, Fire & Emergency Services, J&K, has been declared to be equivalent in the rank and status to that of ADGP, till held by the officer

Bhim Sen Tuti, awaiting posting in Police Headquarters, has been posted as IGP (Hqrs), PHQ, vice Garib Dass. The officer shall also hold the additional charge of the post of IGP (CIV) PHQ.