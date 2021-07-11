Minor girl found dead after taken away by Leopard in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: A minor girl was found dead after she was taken away by a leopard from an orchard near Zazuna Mandi loacality of Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Sunday evening.

An official said that the 6-year-old girl went missing from the orchard after she was taken away by the leopard.

He said that the girl identified as Mahiya Shabir daughter of Shabir Ahmad Bhat was with her grandmother when leopard pounced on her and took her away.

The official said that soon after the incident, officials of wildlife department, police and locals launched a search operation to trace the minor girl.

He said that her body was later found in the field, around a kilometre, from where she was taken away by the wild animal.

Meanwhile, duty officer Shadipora, Gulzar Ahmaf while confirming the incident, told KNO that her body was found in the nearby field, from where she was taken away by the leopard—(KNO)