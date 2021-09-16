Minor girl dies, 6 others injured in mysterious explosion at Handwara

Police say scrap consisting of shell, grenade exploded

Monitor News Bureau

Srinagar, Sep 16: A 17-year-old girl died while six other family members suffered injuries on Thursday evening after a mysterious explosion took place in Tarapora area of Handwara in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district, official sources said here.

Official sources said that an explosion took place in the house of Ghulam Mohammad Wani, son of Abdul Razak Wani at Maidanpora village of Tarapora area of Handwara, resulting into death of a minor girl and injuries to six others including the family head.

The deceased has been identified as Shabnum (17) daughter of Ghulam Mohammad Wani (45), while the injured were identified as Ghulam Muhammad Wani son of Abdul Razaq Wani, Raja Begum (38) wife of Ghulam Mohammad Wani, Janti Begum (70) wife of Abdul Razaq Wani, Rifat (17)daughter of Ghulam Mohammad Wani and Mukhti Begum (34).

They said that the injured family members have been rushed to a nearby hospital, where from Raja Begum and Mukhti Begum were referred to SMHS hospital for specialized treatment.

Meanwhile, Kashmir zone police said that a person died while 6 others were injured due to a blast in scrap material consisting of unexplored shell and grenade.

“In an #unfortunate incident in Tarathpora, #Handwara one person died and 06 others injured. Blast took place in scrap materials consisting of unexplored shell & #grenade which was probably stored in his house. #Investigation going on,” police Tweeted—(KNO)