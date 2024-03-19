English | اردو و
Contribute
Login
Tuesday, March 19th 2024
Today's Paper

Minor boy injured in leopard attack

by
1 min read
leo

Budgam: A minor boy was injured after being attacked by a Leopard in Samsan area of Khansahib in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Monday evening, officials said.

An official said that the boy was attacked during the evening hours near his home.

He said that soon after he was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

He said that the Wildlife Department has launched a massive hunt and has already placed cages to capture the leopard.

Notably, a 9-year-old girl was mauled to death by a leopard in the same village last Monday

Latest from Blog

Discover more from The Kashmir Monitor

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading