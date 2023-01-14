Awantipora: A multidisciplinary research group comprising faculty and researchers from different departments of IUST bagged a major project worth Rs. 10 crores from the Ministry of Science and Technology, GoI under the Promotion of University Research and Scientific Excellence (PURSE) project.

The project would be led by Professor Mohd Ayub Qadri, Abdul Kalam Chair for Translational Research, IUST and includes faculty and researchers from different departments and centres of the university including Watson and Crick Centre for Molecular Medicine, Departments of Chemistry, Food Technology, Computer Science Engineering, and Mantaqi Centre for Science and Society. The award will help in establishing a modern instrumentation research facility whereby the existing expertise at IUST in the frontier domains of Artificial Intelligence, machine learning and medicinal chemistry would be leveraged to study chronic diseases and explore better diagnosis and management.

Professor Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, Vice Chancellor, IUST, commended the team for their efforts in securing the PURSE grant and said that the award would further boost research in cutting-edge fields of science and technology at IUST including Medical Sciences, AI and ML, Photochemistry and Epidemiology. He further said that the University has developed a strategy for seeking collaborations and funding at local, national and international levels for promoting research in areas of pivotal scientific and societal importance.

On this occasion, Dean Academic Affairs, Dean Research, Registrar, FO and other officers also congratulated the research team for their efforts.