Minister visits flood-affected areas, assures relief

JAMMU, SEPTEMBER 01:Minister for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs and Transport, Satish Sharma today visited the flood-affected areas of Block Chowki Choura, including Panchayat Rah (village Rah) and Hardu Mallara, to take stock of the situation caused by heavy rains and flash floods.

The Minister was accompanied by senior officers of district Administration, PHE, RDD, PWD, Irrigation and Flood control and other allied departments.

During his visit, the Minister interacted with the affected families and personally assessed the damages to property, infrastructure, and agricultural fields. He was informed that several families have been shifted to safer places, including Government High School and Panchayat Ghar Rah Salyote, as a precautionary measure to ensure their safety.

Satish Sharma directed the district administration and concerned officials to provide immediate relief and rehabilitation support to all affected households. He stressed that essential supplies like ration, clean drinking water, LPG and medical aid must reach the displaced families without delay. The Minister also instructed officials to ensure the restoration of electricity, road connectivity, and water supply at the earliest.

The Minister reiterated that the safety and well-being of citizens remains the topmost priority of the Government and assured the people that adequate funds and resources will be mobilized for their relief and rehabilitation.

He further directed the authorities to conduct a comprehensive assessment of damages to property, livestock, and crops so that affected families can be compensated in a timely manner.