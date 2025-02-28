JAMMU, FEBRUARY 28: Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo, today emphasized the importance of recognizing and celebrating the contributions of womenfolk in various fields across Jammu and Kashmir.

The Minister made these remarks while chairing a meeting held at the Civil Secretariat here to review the preparations for forthcoming International Women’s Day being held on 8th March.

Commissioner Secretary, Social Welfare Department, Sanjeev Verma; Commissioner Secretary, Culture department, K Ramesh Kumar; Director Social Welfare Kashmir, Mohammad Akbar Wani; Director Social Welfare Jammu, Rupesh Kumar; Director School Education Jammu; Director Colleges J&K; Director Health Services Jammu, Director Health Services Kashmir; Mission Directors of ICDS, ICPS and Mission Shakti besides other concerned officers attended the meeting, either in person or virtually.

The Minister stressed on the need to highlight contributions of women in various fields for awareness of common masses, particularly the female fraternity. “We must not only acknowledge the incredible contributions of women in every field but also ensure they have opportunities and support to excel further in their goals and dreams” Sakeena maintained.

She asked the officers to promote initiatives that empower women folk and create awareness among them about various initiatives of the government for their empowerment. “Every woman should know about the schemes and support systems available to them to help her achieve her ambitions and purposes of life”, Sakeena stated.

The Minister called upon the social welfare, education and health departments to work in coordination and organize this day collectively. She asked them to organize awareness programs and felicitations of women achievers in their respective districts. She also asked them to constitute teams in their respective districts for better coordination and smooth conduct of the programme.

While speaking on the significance of Women’s Day, Sakeena reiterated the government for gender equality and called for collective efforts to create a more inclusive society. She encouraged participation from all sections of society to celebrate the strength and resilience of women.

During the meeting, Commissioner Secretary, Social Welfare informed the Minister about the preparations being put in place by the department for the International Women’s Day scheduled to be held on 8th March across Jammu and Kashmir.