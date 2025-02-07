JAMMU, FEBRUARY 07: Jal Shakti Minister, Javed Ahmed Rana, today reviewed the progress on works being executed under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in Budgam during an online meeting held here in this regard.

Present in the meeting were Legislators, Ali Muhammad Dar, Shafi Ahmed Wani and Saif Ud Din Bhat besides other concerned.

Addressing the meeting, Javed Rana impressed upon all the officers of Jal Shakti Department to expedite the execution of works under JJM and work in unison for smooth implementation of the ambitious mission in Budgam.

The Minister reviewed the status of under construction Water Supply Schemes, DPRs, tendering, work allotments of all JJM works and stressed on speedy work completion of all ongoing JJM projects to ensure adequate potable drinking water supply to all households.

He stressed upon the officers to gear up the execution of works without further delay so that the people are facilitated with the piped drinking water. He directed all concerned officials to address any bottlenecks promptly ensuring expeditious completion of ongoing projects.

Javed Rana directed the officials to prepare Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) in consultation with local legislators. He said that being elected representatives of the area, MLAs have a mass reach and officials can take their help in ensuring that each eligible beneficiary is covered under the government schemes.

The Minister said that taking local MLAs into confidence while formulating and implementing the government schemes in the district provides feedback about the ground realities, enabling the government to formulate policies that effectively address the public needs.