Minister reviews functioning of State Motor Garages

SRINAGAR, JULY 15: Minister for FCS&CA, Transport, IT, Youth Services and Sports, Satish Sharma today conducted a comprehensive review of functioning of the State Motor Garages (SMG) Department during his visit to the Directorate at Bemina here today.

Director State Motor Garages, Malik Tahir and other senior officers were present.

During his visit, the Minister inspected the workshop and office premises, interacted with the employees and took stock of the facilities and operational requirements.

Raising concern over the shortage of drivers, the Minister directed for deputing the necessary staff from other departments to ensure uninterrupted functioning. He emphasized the need to strengthen the workforce to improve service delivery.

The Minister also inspected the workshop area, taking feedback about the repair and maintenance procedures. He instructed the officials to expedite the auctioning of obsolete parts and initiate the process for disposing off condemned vehicles lying idle in the premises.

Satish Sharma also reviewed the status of the Car Policy 2015, which has remained pending for revision for the last two years. He called for immediate steps to update and revise the policy in line with the present requirements and departmental needs.

It was informed during the meeting that 581 vehicles have been allotted to different government officers. The Minister asked for a detailed audit and review of these allotments to ensure transparency and accountability. Reaffirming the government’s commitment towards institutional reforms and efficiency, the Minister assured that all necessary policy and operational bottlenecks will be addressed on priority.