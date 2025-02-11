Jammu, February 11: Minister for Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, today chaired a high level review meeting regarding formulation of Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) by all the departments at Civil Secretariat.

Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, Administrative Secretaries, Head of Departments and other senior officers participated in the meeting. While addressing the meeting, the Minister stressed the need for creating a well structured TSP to ensure inclusive development with emphasis on effective monitoring and execution. Rana asked for ensuring greater coordination among all departments for formulation of an effective plan to be submitted to the executive committee for vetting and approval.

The Minister asked all the departments to prepare a document that clearly depicts what they have done over the past few years and what are their future plans, so that the same is reflected in the budget proposals. He said that the department should hold consultations with the stakeholders to gauge the deficiencies confronting tribal development so that corrective measures are initiated wherever required.

Pertinently, Tribal Sub Plan is a crucial initiative aimed at promoting socio-economic development of Scheduled Tribes through financial assistance for activities related to education, health and livelihood. The Minister further emphasized the importance of adhering to the NITI Aayog guidelines saying that the tribal affairs department will serve as the nodal agency to coordinate with all other line departments. He further highlighted the reasons for underperformance of TSP funds like lack of unified planning, implementation, monitoring mechanism and called upon the officers to iron out all these issues.

The Minister also impressed upon all the departments to earmark UT CAPEX funds proportionate to tribal population as TSP as per Niti Ayog guidelines. He said that TAD should be consulted for planning to ensure villages with substantial tribal population are covered. He instructed for submission of a proposal for constitution of Apex Committee and holding of regular meetings of Executive Committee. He said that the Omar Abdullah government is committed towards socio-economic empowerment of tribals and has undertaken many initiatives on this account.

Regarding proper financial management, he said that the grant under Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) meant for comprehensive development of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes should be used properly and the schemes be implemented completely.