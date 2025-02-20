ANANTNAG, FEBRUARY 20: Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo, inaugurated Catheterization Laboratory (Cath-Lab) and newly constructed Block-A of Mirza Mohammad Afzal Beigh Memorial (MMABM) Associated Hospital, GMC Anantnag, here today.

MLAs of district Anantnag including Abdul Majeed Bhat; Peerzada Mohammad Syeed; Reyaz Ahmad Khan; Altaf Ahmad Wani and Zafar Ali Khatana besides Principal GMC Anantnag, Professor Dr Rukhsana Najeeb; Director Coordination New Medical Colleges; Director Family Welfare, MCH and Immunisation; CMO Anantnag; Medical Superintendent MMABM Associated Hospital; Heads of various departments of GMC Anantnag; officers from health and medical education and other concerned departments were also present on the occasion.

While dedicating the Cath-Lab and Block A of GMC Anantnag to the public, the Minister remarked that this significant development marks a new era in the healthcare services across South Kashmir, as GMC Anantnag becomes first among newly established Medical Colleges to get its dedicated Cath-Lab. “With inauguration of Cath-Lab, people of South Kashmir will get the best possible medical care services close to their doorsteps, especially in terms of cardiac care”, she stated.

The Minister highlighted that Omar Abdullah led government is committed to provide world class healthcare facilities to the public near their doorsteps. “Present Government is determined to establish world class medical infrastructure in J&K besides removing certain shortcomings in the health sector”, Sakeena maintained. The Minister added that healthcare must be the first priority for all, adding that doctors and other healthcare workers must uphold the trust of people. She acknowledged that there is shortage of manpower, assuring that these shortcomings will be addressed soon.

On the occasion, Principal and Dean of GMC Anantnag, Dr. Rukhsana Najeeb, highlighted the work done and achievements of GMC Anantnag. She expressed gratitude to the Health Minister for providing remarkable support to GMC Anantnag for upgradation of manpower and infrastructure.

Later, the Minister also felicitated Dr. Syed Maqbool, Dr. Shamim Iqbal and Dr. Showkat Hussain Shah, Cardiologists of GMC Anantnag for their excellent work and commitment in cardiac care.