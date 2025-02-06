JAMMU, FEBRUARY 06: Minister for Agriculture Production and Rural Development Department, Javed Ahmad Dar, held a comprehensive review meeting regarding functioning of the Agriculture department at the Directorate Office, here.

The Minister assessed the progress on agriculture initiatives across all districts of Jammu, emphasising the need for innovation, farmer support and sustainable growth in the sector. Chairing the meeting, the Minister highlighted the immense potential of niche crop cultivation, particularly those with aromatic and medicinal value. He called for greater collaboration between the Forest and Ayush departments to explore new opportunities for farmers.

The Minister asserted on highlighting progressive farming practices for encouragement of other farmers. “We need to showcase our success stories whether in high-tech farming or progressive techniques so that more farmers feel encouraged to adopt modern practices,” the Minister asserted. He asked the officials to conduct regular field visits, engage directly with farmers and guide them towards sustainable agricultural methods. He also stressed the importance of raising awareness about government schemes, ensuring they reach every farmers at their doorstep.

Javed Dar emphasized speedy distribution of farm machinery, bore wells and poly housing facilities to enhance productivity. “Despite staff shortages, I see the agriculture department doing commendable work,” he said, encouraging the officers and field functionaries to play a proactive role in empowering the farmers at the grassroots level.

The Minister also reviewed strengthening irrigation infrastructure, timely distribution of quality seedlings and planting materials besides increasing farmer accessibility to resources that boost yield under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP). Javed Dar appreciated the outstanding work done in Kathua, particularly in mushroom cultivation, vermicomposting and establishment of a millet restaurant, which has empowered women farmers under HADP. “I want this Kathua model to be replicated across other districts. Farmers must be encouraged to adopt high-tech farming, exotic vegetables, organic methods, and other high-yield practices to transform agriculture for better economic prospects,” the Minister emphasized. The Minister stressed that agriculture is key to economic sustainability and called for a collective effort to make the sector more profitable and resilient.

Earlier, Director Agriculture Jammu, A. S. Reen, provided a detailed presentation on the department’s achievements and challenges. He highlighted efforts in irrigation development, organic farming, beekeeping, mushroom cultivation, and exotic vegetable production. The meeting was attended by Joint Director Extension Satish Sharma, Chief Agriculture Officers, and other senior officials.