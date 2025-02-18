Srinagar, February 18: Education Minister Sakeena Itoo on Tuesday chaired a review meeting to assess the ongoing developmental projects in Srinagar district.

The meeting focused on evaluating the progress of existing projects, identifying the causes of incomplete work, and addressing any shortages hindering development.

“I was in a review meeting of Srinagar district to get an understanding of the ongoing projects, identify incomplete work, and find ways to resolve the shortages,” said Itoo. She emphasized the importance of streamlining efforts to accelerate development in the district.

The meeting was attended by several MLAs, with some participating virtually. The legislators shared their insights regarding the district’s developmental challenges and potential solutions.

A significant concern raised during the meeting was the social security gap in Srinagar, with reports indicating 29 recent deaths linked to the issue. Minister Itoo directed officials to investigate the matter thoroughly and implement necessary measures to address the problem.

Additionally, the meeting addressed concerns about student registration and examination roll numbers. “The issue of school registration and the delay in issuing roll numbers has been raised repeatedly,” Itoo said, expressing her frustration over the recurring nature of the problem.

She instructed the education department to resolve the matter promptly to prevent further inconvenience to students.