JAMMU, FEBRUARY 10: Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs Javed Ahmed Rana, today advocated opening of Tribal Languages Centre in Jammu University during a thought provoking seminar that delved into the intriguing reciprocal relationship between Gojri and Urdu languages.

The event provided valuable insights on the beautiful exchange of words, phrases and cultural nuances. The proposed Centre would provide a platform for research, documentation and promotion of tribal languages in J&K. The Minister was addressing a mammoth gathering after inaugurating the seminar which was organised by JKAACL and Department of Urdu, Jammu University.

The inaugural function was presided over by Professor Umesh Rai, Vice Chancellor of University of Jammu while Professor Shohab Inayat Malik, HOD Urdu, University of Jammu and Dr. Javaid Rahi, Divisional Head JKAACL besides renowned researchers were also present in the presidium.

In his address, the Minister applauded the department of Urdu for organising the seminar on a vital topic. He described Gojri as one of the main languages of J&K being spoken by large chunk of population. Urdu has not only influenced Gojri but also the other languages which are being spoken in J&K, he added. Tracing the history of Gojri, the Minister also quoted some examples from Mahabarat and Ramyan where Gojri words have been used. While discussing the cultural heritage of Gujjars, the Minister discussed rich cultural heritage of Gujjar culture and informed that Urdu too has been influenced by Gujjar culture, language and civilisation. He further said that since the language is spoken and written by a large number of people of J&K, therefore, Gujjar and Pahari cultural centres need to be established in University of Jammu for which he offered full support from Tribal department of the Government.