Srinagar: Night temperatures continued to plummet in Kashmir with Gulmarg remaining the coldest place in the Valley on Tuesday.

A meteorological department official said Srinagar saw a fall by nearly four degree Celsius, recording a low of minus 2.2 against 1.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.2°C below the normal for this time of the year in Srinagar, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 2.2°C against minus 0.2°C on the previous night. The temperature 1.1°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

He said that Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 3.0°C against minus 2.6°C on previous night and it was 0.8°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of minus 0.4°C against 0.3°C on the previous night and it was 0.7°C above normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 5.5°C against minus 4.4°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 1.3°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the official said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at minus 1.7°C against 2.2°C on the previous night, the official said. It was normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 8.0°C against 9.1°C on the previous night. It was 1.2°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 0.2°C (below normal by 1.5°C), Batote 2.9°C (0.8°C below normal), Katra 9.3°C (1.5°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 1.2°C (0.8°C above normal).

In Ladakh, Leh recorded minus 7.4°C and Kargil minus 10.6°C, the official said. The MeT department has forecast mainly dry weather till December 21.