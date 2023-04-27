Srinagar, April 27 (GNS): The Government on Thursday ordered transfer of 20 officers including several Deputy Commissioners in the interest of administration with immediate effect.

According to an order, Baseer-u-Haq Chaudhary, IAS (AGMUT:2015), Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama, has been transferred and posted as Managing Director, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited.

Sachin Kumar Vaishy, IAS (AGMUT:2015), Deputy Commissioner, Shopian, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, vice Kritika Jyotsna, IAS (UP:2014), who has been asked await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Choudhary Mohammad Yasin, IAS (AGMUT:2015), Managing Director, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Poonch.

Rakesh Minhas, IAS (AGMUT:2016), Managing Director, SIDCO, holding additional charge of Managing Director, SICOP, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, vice Rahul Pandey, IAS (UP:2014), who has been asked to await further orders of adjustment in the GAD. Basharat Qayoom, IAS (JH:2016), Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama.

Minga Sherpa, IAS (AGMUT:2017), Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary in the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat. “He shall hold the charge of the posts of Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation and Director, Information, J&k, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.”

Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid, IAS (AM:2017), Deputy Commissioner, Budgam, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag.

Faz Lul Haseeb, IAS (AGMUT:2018), Director, Tourism, Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Shopian.

Abhishek Sharma, IAS (CG:2018), Chief Executive Officer, JaKeGA, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Samba

Akshay Labroo, IAS (TR:2018), Additional Secretary in the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat, holding additional charge of Director, Information, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Budgam.

Raja Yaqoob Farooq, IRS-IT:2014, Additional Secretary to the Government, Power Development Department, holding additional charge of the post of Managing Director, J&K Power Development Corporation Limited, has been transferred and posted as Director, Tourism, Kashmir..

Ms. Anuradha Gupta, JKAS, Deputy Commissioner, Samba, has been transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, JakeGA. No: GAD-SERVOGENL/166/2022-Part-I

Inderjeet, JKAS, Deputy Commissioner, Poonch, has been transferred and posted as Managing Director, SIDCO. “He shall also hold the charge of the post of Managing Director, SICOP, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.”

Shiv Kumar Gupta, JKAS, Special Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department, has been transferred and posted as Vice-Chairman, Jammu Development Authority.

Pankaj Magotra, JKAS, Vice-Chairman, Jammu Development Authority, has been transferred and posted as Managing Director, J&K Power Development.

Meanwhile as per a separate order, Krishan Lal Sharma, IKAS, Director, Sheep Husbandry, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary in the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat.

Naseem Javid Chowdhary, IKAS, Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Director, Sheep Husbandry, Jammu.

Ravi Shanker Sharma, JKAS, Director, School Education, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department.

Rifat Kohli, JKAS, Registrar, J&K Special Tribunal, has been transferred and posted as Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Jammu.

Ashok Kumar Sharma, JKAS, Director, Estates, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Director, School Education, Jammu.

Rakesh Kumar, JKAS, Special Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department, has been transferred and posted as Registrar, J&K Special Tribunal. (GNS)