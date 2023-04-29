SRINAGAR, APRIL 29: Minga Sherpa today assumed the charge of Director, Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Jammu and Kashmir, here.

Minga Sherpa is 2017 batch IAS officer from AGMUT cadre who hails from Darjeeling, West Bengal.

Outgoing Director, Akshay Labroo; Joint Director, Information Kashmir, Mohammad Aslam and other senior officers of the department were present on the occasion.

Subsequently, after assuming the charge, the Director interacted with the officers and officials and was briefed about working of the department. He asked the employees to work with utmost sincerity and dedication.