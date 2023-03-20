SRINAGAR: Acting tough against the persons involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, police have seized 40 vehicles and arrested 21 drivers in Ganderbal and Kulgam.

Police in a series of actions against illegal extraction and transportation of minerals have seized 31 vehicles including 19 tippers & 12 tractors loaded with illegally extracted Bajri/Sand & Boulders from Nallah Sindh. Besides, arrested 12 persons for their involvement in illegal extraction & transportation of minerals.

Similarly in Kulgam, a police party of Police Station Qaimoh seized 9 vehicles loaded with illegal sand and Bolder at Khudwani Bypass and arrested 09 their drivers for their involvement in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals.

In this regard, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and investigation has been initiated.

Persons found indulging in illegal mining activities shall be dealt with as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with their concerned police units.