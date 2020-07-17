Militants planning to target Amarnath Yatra on Kashmir highway: Army

Srinagar: The Army Friday said that it has received credible inputs about militants planning to target Amarnath Yatra on the highway after the commencement of the pilgrimage from July 21. It also said that over 100 militants were active in South Kashmir that include 25 to 30 foreigners.

Addressing a press conference at Kulgam, Sector commander 9 RR, Brigadier V S Thakur said that the Army has received inputs that militants are planning to target Amarnath Yatra somewhere on the stretch of national highway-44.

“This stretch is a bit sensitive. We are all prepared to foil the militant designs and to ensure smooth conduct of the pilgrimage that is commencing from July 21,” he said.

Asked about the number of active militants in South Kashmir, he said the number is around 100 that includes 25 to 30 foreign militants.

“There is also reports of few individuals who are missing and since Pakistan continues to push in militants into this side, you can add a bit to the number I mentioned,” the Army officer. (KNO inputs)