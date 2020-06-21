Militants hiding at Zonimar refused to surrender: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police Kashmir range Vijay Kumar today said that three militants are trapped in a house at Zonimar, GiliKadal area of downtown Srinagar and despite over two-hour long efforts to persuade militants to surrender, they refused and now encounter has started.

Talking to reporters at encounter site , IGP Kumar said acting on a tip-off, a siege was laid at zoonimar area in the night. “We have been repeatedly appealing the militants to surrender. For almost two and a half hours, we appealed them to surrender , but they refused,” he said.

He said that three militants are hiding in the house, and two of them are locals. “We made appeals to them on loudspeakers through elders and also brought families of two militants hiding in the house. They refused to surrender and instead fired at forces. Now encounter is going on,” he said.

Meanwhile, one militant has been killed and the operation is on. The authorities have already snapped internet in the district as a precautionary measure—(KNO)