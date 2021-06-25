Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Militant killed in south Kashmir gunfight

Shopian: An unidentified militant has been killed in an encounter between government forces and militants in Hanjipora village of Kachdoora hamlet in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday.

A senior police officer said that one unidentified militant has been killed whose identification is being ascertained while as operation is on in the area.

 

Earlier an official said that a joint team of Police, Army’s 34 RR and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, triggering an encounter—(KNO)


