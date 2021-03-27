Militant killed in ongoing Shopian gunfight

Shopian: An unidentified militant has been killed in an encounter that raged between government forces and militants in Dangam village of Harmain belt in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday.

A senior police officer said that one unidentified militant has been killed, saying that his identity is being ascertained. He said the operation is on in the area.

Earlier, an official said that a joint team of Police, Army’s 34 RR and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, triggering an encounter—(KNO)