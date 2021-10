An unidentified militant was killed in an ongoing gunfight between militants and security forces in Rakhama area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday.

“Shopian Encounter Update: 01 unidentified terrorist killed. Operation in progress. Further details shall follow, ” a police spokesman tweeted.

The encounter broke out in the wee hours this morning soon after the security forces cordoned off the area following specific inputs about the presence of militants in the area.