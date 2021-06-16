Militant killed in Nowgam gunfight: Police

Srinagar: One militant has been killed in an ongoing gunfight that broke out between the militants and security forces late Tuesday night at Nowgam area in Srinagar outskirts, police said here.

An official said that an encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Wagoora locality of Naugam. He said that a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, thus triggering an encounter.

The official said that one militant has been killed in the ongoing gunfight while the operation is on in the area.

Meanwhile, Kashmir Zone Police in a Tweet said: “SrinagarEncounterUpdate: 01 unidentified #militant killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice” (KNO)