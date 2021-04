Kulgam: The security forces on Monday busted a militant hideout in Manzgam forest area in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Official sources said that a militant hideout was busted in Rehmakan Manzgam forest area of D H Pora in Kulgam district.

“So far, some arms have been recovered and further searches of the hideout and area around is going on,” sources said.

They said that the operation was launched by Army’s 34 Rashtriya Rifles during which a militant hideout was busted—(KNO)