Militant critically injured in Anantnag gunfight succumbs

Srinagar: The militant who was critically injured in a gunfight with armed forces in GundBaba area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday succumbed today at a hospital in Srinagar.

Official sources said that the militant who was critically during encounter passed away at SMHS hospital.

On Thursday, Kashmir police had, on its official Twitter handler, written: “Encounter started between Militants & security forces at Gund Baba Khaleel, Anantnag One local HM Militant Zaheer Abbas Lone r/o Pulwama arrested in injured condition & shifted to hospital.”(GNS)

