Militant associate arrested in Tral: Police

Awantipora: The Jammu and Kashmir police Friday claimed to have arrested a militant associate in Syedabad locality of Tral in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district along with explosive material.

In a statement issued , official spokesperson said that acting on information, Awantipora Police with the assistance of 42 RR and 180 BN CRPF today morning conducted search of a particular house in village Syedabad locality of Tral.

“During search one person identified as Amir Ashraf Khan son of Mohammad Ashraf Khan, a resident of Syedabad Pastuna was arrested. A chinese hand grenade was also recovered from his possession which he had kept concealed in a plastic jar in the compound of his house,” he said.

The spokesperson said that a case FIR No.109 /2020 under relevant sections of law has been registered against the militant associate in police station Tral.

