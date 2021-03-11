Militancy isn’t rising, number of anti-militant operations is rising in J&K: IGP

ANANTNAG : Assuring that there is no rise in militancy, Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar on Thursday said that the security forces have increased the number of anti-militant operations.

“Two militants were killed in an encounter in Kadipura village in Anantnag. They looked like local militants. Militancy isn’t rising, the number of anti-militant operations is rising,” said IGP Kashmir.

He further said that information was received yesterday afternoon that Jaish-e-Mohammed militants were hiding in the Kadipura village.

“Police, Indian Army and CRPF jointly started the initial firing yesterday and the operation was halted in the night. We again resumed the firing today in the early morning in which two militants were eliminated,” he added.