A migrant labourer was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Bijbehara area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, officials said.

An official said that the man has been identified as Krishna Karmaal (31) son of Daneshwar Karmaal of Jharkhand.

He was found dead on a road in the Kanjigund area of Bijbehara.

He said that police have initiated investigation into the matter while body had been shifted to GMC Anantnag for medico-legal formalities—(KNO)