Mid-Week Elimination in Bigg Boss OTT 3: Bottom 2 Revealed

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3, which premiered on June 21, is already creating a lot of buzz online in its first week. 16 interesting names from the entertainment industry and social media world are currently locked inside the house.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Nominated Contestants

The nominations for the first week are over, and two contestants, Shivani Kumari and Neeraj Goyat, are in the bottom two.

Nominated Contestants for this week



☆ Shivani Kumari

☆ Neeraj Goyat



The contestants nominated were Sana Sultan, Sai Ketan, Ranvir Shorey, and Deepak Chaurasiya.



However, Bigg Boss changed the game (seeing his favorites in nomination) and nominated the 2 contestants chosen by the Baharwale (Sana Sultan).



Who Will Get Evicted In Week 1?

Insiders close to the show suggest that there will be a shocking mid-week elimination in the premiere week itself. Usually, the voting lines remain open until Friday, but this week, they will close tonight, on June 25.

So, who will leave first – Shivani or Neeraj? Fans are eager to know. Insiders are hinting that Shivani Kumari has the highest chances of getting evicted.

Who do you think will get eliminated? Comment below.