MID AIR SCARE: Passengers shriek as Kashmir bound Indigo flight from Riyadh hits air turbulence

SRINAGAR: Panic gripped the passengers on board Indigo flight from Saudi Arabia when it encountered major mid-air turbulence minutes before its landing at the Srinagar International Airport.

Passenger video arranged by Irfan Malik-KM

Cries and prayers were heard in the air as the plane started shaking when it entered into Srinagar airspace. As the crew was making announcements about landing, there was a loud thud and the plane shook dangerously.

The flight crew continued to make announcements urging people to stay calm and put the mobile phones on the airplane mode.

Women raised their hands and started reciting verses of the Holy Quran as their male counterparts tried to put up a brave face to avoid any panic. Most of the passengers aborad were Kashmiris who were stranded in Saudi Arabia due to the lockdown.

Tears of joy swelled the eyes as the flight landed on the Srinagar airport. People raised their hands and recited thanksgiving prayers for reaching home safely.