Microsoft to Retire Skype on May 5, Urges Users to Switch to Microsoft Teams

Microsoft has officially announced that it will retire its iconic video-calling platform Skype on May 5, 2025, shifting its focus entirely to Microsoft Teams. First launched in 2003, Skype became a household name for video and voice communication, but its popularity faded with the rise of modern alternatives like WhatsApp, Zoom, and FaceTime.

Why Skype Is Being Shut Down

The company said the decision is part of its strategy to streamline its communication services. “To better meet customer needs, we are retiring Skype and focusing on Microsoft Teams (free),” Microsoft said in a blog post. Teams, which combines messaging, video calling, and collaboration tools, will now serve as the company’s primary consumer and enterprise communication platform.

Transition for Existing Skype Users

Microsoft assured that Skype users can migrate to Teams with minimal disruption. Existing Skype IDs can be used to log into Teams, allowing users to carry over their chat history and contact lists. The company began announcing the change earlier this year to give users time to adapt, and it plans to offer ongoing support throughout the migration process.

Paid Features and Skype Credit

Microsoft has already stopped accepting new sign-ups for Skype’s paid services, including Skype Credit and calling plans. However, current users can continue to use their remaining balances within Microsoft Teams. Features like the Skype Dial Pad will still be accessible via the Skype web portal or through Teams.

As Microsoft phases out Skype after more than two decades, the company is positioning Teams as the all-in-one hub for modern communication and collaboration.