Microsoft Hires Top Google AI Exec, Calls First Week ‘Energizing’

Microsoft has made a major addition to its AI team by hiring Amar Subramanya, a veteran who spent 16 years at Google and led the Gemini chatbot project at DeepMind. Subramanya joins as Corporate Vice President of AI and brings with him over 20 AI specialists from Google’s DeepMind unit.

In a LinkedIn post, Subramanya expressed excitement about the new role, calling Microsoft’s culture “low ego and ambitious.” He praised the collaborative and fast-paced environment focused on building advanced foundation models powering tools like Microsoft Copilot.

“Just one week into my new role, I’m already feeling deeply energised,” he wrote, sharing that he had already spoken with CEO Satya Nadella and AI chief Mustafa Suleyman. He said their commitment to transforming how people interact with AI was “nothing short of inspiring.”

His post received an outpouring of congratulations as the move signals Microsoft’s aggressive AI hiring strategy in its race to lead in artificial intelligence.