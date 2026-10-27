MHA transfers 2 IAS officers from J&K to Delhi

New Delhi: The Government of India’s Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered the transfer of two senior IAS officers of the AGMUT cadre from Jammu and Kashmir to the Delhi segment with immediate effect.

According to an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on October 27, 2026, Ashwani Kumar, a 1992-batch IAS officer, and Dr. Ashish Chander Verma, a 1994-batch IAS officer, have been transferred from Jammu and Kashmir to Delhi.

The order, issued with the approval of the competent authority, states that the transfers will remain effective until further orders.

Both officers are senior in batch to newly appointed Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Sajjan Singh Yadav, placing the development in focus amid the latest administrative changes in the Union Territory.

The order was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs from Kartavya Bhavan-3, New Delhi, and signed by Rakesh Kumar Singh, Under Secretary to the Government of India.