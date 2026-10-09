MHA clears proposal for salary hike for 32K SPOs in J&K

Srinagar, Oct 9: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has cleared a proposal for a significant salary hike for around 32,000 Special Police Officers (SPOs) serving in Jammu and Kashmir, with the file having been sent to the Union Finance Ministry for approval, officials said.

According to officials, the proposal was initiated following recommendations from the Jammu and Kashmir administration and Police Department, which highlighted the SPOs’ contribution to anti-terror operations and other policing duties despite their comparatively low salaries.

The MHA has agreed to the proposal and recommended a substantial increase in their monthly remuneration, along with allowances, including hardship-related benefits. The final approval from the Finance Ministry is awaited, and the order is expected to be issued shortly.

At present, SPOs receive monthly remuneration ranging from Rs 6,000 to Rs 18,000, depending on their years of service.

Officials said the proposed revision would provide substantial financial relief to the SPOs, many of whom serve in remote, hilly and terror-prone areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

The salary enhancement package has been pursued by the Union Territory administration and the Jammu and Kashmir Police with the MHA for some time. Following the receipt of details from the UT administration, the proposal has been finalised at the Home Ministry level and forwarded for financial clearance.

Besides the proposed salary hike, additional allowances and other benefits are also under consideration to improve the overall remuneration and welfare of SPOs.

The administration and Police Department have already introduced measures for SPO welfare, including reservation in regular police recruitment and other benefits available to police personnel.

The proposed salary revision is expected to address a long-standing concern among SPOs regarding their remuneration in view of the nature and risks of their duties.

The development comes ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s proposed visit to Jammu, where he is scheduled to inaugurate the high-security Mahanpur jail in Billawar tehsil of Kathua district.

An announcement regarding the salary hike could be made during his visit or after the proposal receives final approval in New Delhi.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has been placed under the financial responsibility of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. For the financial year 2026–27, the force has been allocated Rs 9,925.50 crore, compared with Rs 9,097 crore in the revised estimates for 2025–26. (JKNS)