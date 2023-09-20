Mexican doctors conducted extensive laboratory studies on the two alleged “non-human” alien corpses revealed last week. The tests were done by Jose de Jesus Zalce Benitez, a forensic doctor with the navy at the Noor Clinic on Monday. Dr Benitez said “no evidence of any assembly or manipulation of the skulls” were found.

ADVERTISEMENT

The doctors said that the so-called bodies belonged to a single skeleton. Jaime Maussan, a Mexican journalist and longtime UFO enthusiast, presented two tiny mummified bodies with elongated heads and three fingers on each hand. One was described as female, with eggs inside.

The specimens were about 1,000 years old, according to carbon testing carried out by researchers at the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Mr Maussan claimed they were not related to any species on Earth.

Mr Benitez also said that his team found that one “was alive, was intact, was biological and was in gestation,” pointing to large lumps inside the alleged ET’s abdomen – which he suggested could be eggs.

He claimed, “I can affirm that these bodies have no relation to human beings.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The videos from the event have gone viral, stunning people and sparking fear, excitement, and curiosity among UFO enthusiasts.

Mexico's Congress just unveiled two dead aliens estimated to be around 1,000 years old. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/Zr7z4FKenS — Kage Spatz (@KageSpatz) September 13, 2023

Jaime Maussan said the corpses of extraterrestrials were recovered in Peru near the ancient Nazca Lines in 2017. He said that they were about 1,000 years old, and analyzed through a carbon dating process by Mexico’s National Autonomous University (UNAM).



Mr. Maussan, speaking under oath at the San Lazaro legislative palace, said, ”These specimens are not part of our terrestrial evolution… These aren’t beings that were found after a UFO wreckage. They were found in diatom [algae] mines, and were later fossilised.”